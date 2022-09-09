Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.90 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Barclays raised their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tapestry to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.58. 3,415,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898,755. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 486,402 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4,384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 338,765 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $5,120,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

