System1 (NYSE:SST) Stock Price Down 6.1%

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 9,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 522,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SST. Benchmark reduced their price target on System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on System1 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of System1 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of System1 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $215,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,428,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,527,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other System1 news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $215,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,428,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,527,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400,559 shares in the company, valued at $259,085,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,723.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SST. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth about $394,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

