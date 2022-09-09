Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.25

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 104735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.
Sysmex Stock Up 4.1 %
The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14.
Sysmex Company Profile
Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sysmex (SSMXY)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.