Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.39. 32,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,434. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

