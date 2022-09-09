Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,457,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. 3,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,091. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48.

