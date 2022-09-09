Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.61. The company had a trading volume of 124,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.12. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

