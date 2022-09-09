Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $11.25 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,424,000 after buying an additional 404,174 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,020,000 after purchasing an additional 272,481 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,318,000 after purchasing an additional 47,823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,934,000 after purchasing an additional 142,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,935,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.79. 5,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,849. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.59.

