Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $1.21 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 2.9 %

Fortinet stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.23. 166,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.