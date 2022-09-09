Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.96. The company had a trading volume of 129,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.15. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

