Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 186.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 106,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 69,005 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $902,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 154.5% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.78. 173,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,815. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.81.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.