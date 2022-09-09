Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,773 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Applied Materials by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.58. The company had a trading volume of 256,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,118. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

