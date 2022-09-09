Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

SCMWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom Stock Performance

SCMWY stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64. Swisscom has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.