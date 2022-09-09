Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $1.26

Swipe (SXP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $244.40 million and approximately $59.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.14 or 0.99768157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe (SXP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 194,568,789 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official website is www.swipe.io.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.