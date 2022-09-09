suterusu Market Cap Hits $4.33 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (SUTER) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 130.9% against the dollar. suterusu has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004151 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,193.38 or 1.00001197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036358 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

suterusu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

