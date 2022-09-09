Susquehanna Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $24.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on DraftKings to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.12.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $5,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.