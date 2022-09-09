Susquehanna Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $24.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on DraftKings to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.12.
DraftKings Price Performance
NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.