Susquehanna Increases First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $175.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Up 2.0 %

FSLR opened at $137.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14, a P/E/G ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $139.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $113,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,083,386. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of First Solar by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,505 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.