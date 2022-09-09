Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.75

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.75 and last traded at C$10.83, with a volume of 128433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.98.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Superior Plus

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

In related news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,066.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,679,664 shares in the company, valued at C$408,893,890.37. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530.

About Superior Plus

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.