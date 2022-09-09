Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.56–$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$293.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.40 million. Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SUMO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.07.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic Stock Up 3.1 %

SUMO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. 910,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,233. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $34,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,390 shares of company stock worth $1,017,534. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $85,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.