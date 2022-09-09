Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar Sells 4,035 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $34,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 8th, Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $33,167.70.
  • On Friday, July 8th, Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $33,530.85.
  • On Thursday, June 23rd, Ramin Sayar sold 21,823 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $173,056.39.
  • On Tuesday, June 21st, Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $317,859.36.
  • On Wednesday, June 15th, Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $225,754.73.

Sumo Logic Stock Up 3.1 %

SUMO traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 910,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,232. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Institutional Trading of Sumo Logic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 1,859.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

