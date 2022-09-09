Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar Sells 4,035 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $34,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $33,167.70.

On Friday, July 8th, Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $33,530.85.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Ramin Sayar sold 21,823 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $173,056.39.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $317,859.36.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $225,754.73.

SUMO traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 910,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,232. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 1,859.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

