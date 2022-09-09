Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered Stronghold Digital Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.42.

SDIG opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

