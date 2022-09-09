StockNews.com Upgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $70.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $71.80. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after buying an additional 246,837 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,445,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 29.4% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,740,000 after buying an additional 159,855 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

