StockNews.com Lowers Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AKAM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average is $101.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

