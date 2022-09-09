StockNews.com Downgrades Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $16.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

