Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for September 9th (AAMC, AAU, AINV, ANNX, ARVN, ARWR, ASO, ATTO, BAM, BAM.A)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, September 9th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR). They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO). They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$72.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN). They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF). They issued a hold rating and a SEK 60 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL). They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS). They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX). They issued a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

