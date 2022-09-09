Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for September 9th (AAMC, AAU, AINV, ANNX, ARVN, ARWR, ASO, ATTO, BAM, BAM.A)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, September 9th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR). They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO). They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN). They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF). They issued a hold rating and a SEK 60 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL). They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS). They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX). They issued a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

