Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 12,339 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,339 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %
COST stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $531.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,379. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $526.81 and a 200 day moving average of $520.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
