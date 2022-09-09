Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $3.72 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.8% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.02. The company had a trading volume of 78,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.71. The company has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.21 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

