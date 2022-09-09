Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $2.05 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,574,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,384,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.38. 5,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,135. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.