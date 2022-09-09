Stevens Capital Management LP Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.64. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

