Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 8,968 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 575.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 561,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 478,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,160. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.