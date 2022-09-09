Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,886,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.94. 1,407,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,105,112. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

