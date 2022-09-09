Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 8,229 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 110.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EXPD traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.18. 11,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,624. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.46.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.