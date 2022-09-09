STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Boosted by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,425 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of STERIS worth $93,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STERIS Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

NYSE:STE traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,507. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $192.40 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 0.75.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.