StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.63% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.
StepStone Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ STEP opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.29. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group
StepStone Group Company Profile
StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StepStone Group (STEP)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.