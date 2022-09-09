Stem (NYSE:STEM) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.
Stem Stock Performance
Shares of STEM stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Stem has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $27.50.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Stem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Stem by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stem by 3.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stem by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Stem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.
Stem Company Profile
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stem (STEM)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.