Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

STLA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,875 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,391,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,721,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Italy increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 35,437,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Down 1.3 %

About Stellantis

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.