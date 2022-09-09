Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.31-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.36 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stantec has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 41.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 189.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Stantec by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

