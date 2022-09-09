Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.02)-$(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $155-$157 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.26 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Sprinklr stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 563,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,094. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $20.29.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,790.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,790.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,158 shares of company stock worth $1,689,518 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

