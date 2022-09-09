Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.08)-$(0.06) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Sprinklr Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of CXM stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,224. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.63. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,850 shares of company stock worth $1,967,797 in the last three months. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sprinklr by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

