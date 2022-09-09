Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $20.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $38,276.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,790.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,158 shares of company stock worth $1,689,518. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

