Spectur Limited (ASX:SP3) Insider Biljana Smith Buys 416,667 Shares

Spectur Limited (ASX:SP3 – Get Rating) insider Biljana Smith purchased 416,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$16,250.01 ($11,363.65).
Spectur Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01.
Spectur Company Profile
See Also
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.