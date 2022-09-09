Spectur Limited (ASX:SP3) Insider Biljana Smith Buys 416,667 Shares

Spectur Limited (ASX:SP3 – Get Rating) insider Biljana Smith purchased 416,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$16,250.01 ($11,363.65).

Spectur Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01.

Spectur Company Profile

Spectur Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells remote solar 3G/4G based security camera networks, and related products and services in Australia. The company offers solar powered 3G/4G security camera, a monitoring and security system designed for construction and building, remote and non-powered, and agriculture and farm sites.

