SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Equitable Holdings Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,899 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 1.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $177,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 41,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

