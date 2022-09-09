SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 57,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,742,940 shares.The stock last traded at $45.28 and had previously closed at $45.24.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,836,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,485,000 after acquiring an additional 227,073 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.