Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Up 60%

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating) shot up 60% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 2,980,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,449% from the average session volume of 192,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.44 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67.

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

