SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0018

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $49,728.07 and approximately $48,666.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel (CRYPTO:SFUEL) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official website is srk.finance. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkDeFi is a governance token-based DeFi platform that combines a decentralized exchange (SparkSwap), liquidity and pool-based staking (SparkStake), P2P lending and borrowing (SparkLend), and DeFi assets protocols management (SparkDash).”

