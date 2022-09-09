Spark New Zealand Limited Declares Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Spark New Zealand Trading Up 0.5 %

SPKKY stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.