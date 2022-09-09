Spark New Zealand Limited Declares Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Spark New Zealand Trading Up 0.5 %
SPKKY stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
