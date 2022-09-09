Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOVGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

