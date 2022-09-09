S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Lifted by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $367.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.56 and a 200-day moving average of $367.37. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

