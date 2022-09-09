Southernsun Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,678,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183,169 shares during the period. Univar Solutions accounts for about 5.8% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned 0.99% of Univar Solutions worth $53,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 63,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $814,830. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNVR opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNVR. Bank of America dropped their price target on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

