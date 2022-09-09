Southernsun Asset Management LLC Sells 7,599 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the period. Sanderson Farms comprises 3.8% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $35,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 159.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 78.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 290.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

SAFM opened at $204.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.41. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.82 and a 52 week high of $221.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

