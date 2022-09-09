Southernsun Asset Management LLC Has $9.83 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 1.1% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $170.94 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.26%.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

